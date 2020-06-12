Douglas E. Lee, 75, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, March 6, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
