Douglas Keith, 76, of Edgerton, formerly of Florence, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Sanford Luverne Medical Center in Luverne. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the First Reformed Church in Edgerton, with a visitation 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Colonial Chapel in Edgerton. Visit edgertonburialassociation.com to read Doug’s full life history.
