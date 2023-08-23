Douglas W. Peterson, husband of Brenda, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Buffalo Lake Health Care Center in Buffalo Lake. Private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
