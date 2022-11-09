Dr. Cathy Ann Rasmussen, 53, of Madison, Wisconsin, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the basement at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kanye West ‘threatened with institutionalisation by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak’
- ELECTION 2022: Results in Meeker County races
- Jeffrey Rausch, 65
- ELECTION 2022: Results in local races
- Richard Lietz, 58
- Jason Huber, 55
- Election results (copy)
- Jason Huber, 55
- From Litchfield High School to a rousing career in music education
- Robin Eischens, 70