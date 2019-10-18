Dr. Maurice “Maury” McNeil, 91, of Glencoe passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, with interment at Glencoe Catholic Cemetery in Glencoe. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 23, at Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church Thursday. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.