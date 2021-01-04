Drew D. Kamrath, 50, of Mankato, formerly Stewart, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Mankato. A private family graveside service is at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County distributed $2 million to small businesses, more on the way
- MORE TO THE STORY: The tale of Little Crow's lost treasure
- Evelyn Mae Chellin, 89
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- READER LETTER: Trump leaves with long list of accomplishments
- 2020: A big year for news in the Hutchinson area
- Father, son arrested in connection with ACGC burglaries
- Optimism as McLeod County COVID spike slows
- READER LETTER: Overwhelming fraud, illegal voting disenfranchises all voters
- Hutchinson council members approve liquor license discounts