Dustin R. Baune, 33, of Dassel, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital. Private family graveside service will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Fort Snelling. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
