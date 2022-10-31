Edith “Edi” J. Mathews, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, and will continue one hour prior to the service all at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Leslie Jordan sent funny texts to Max Greenfield before death
- Matthew Perry woke up ‘50 to 60’ times covered in his faeces while using colostomy bag
- Debra Messing: ‘World has been dimmed after Leslie Jordan death’
- Sean Hayes pays tribute to 'unique talent' Leslie Jordan
- Christina Applegate: ‘Using walking sticks is my new normal’
- Trick-or-treat events for all ages
- Henry Cavill 'wasn't ready' to play James Bond
- LHS Hall of Fame induction recognizes Bob Hermann's service to community
- Sir Elton John hails 'groundbreaking' Jerry Lee Lewis
- Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen 'reached agreement before divorce filing'