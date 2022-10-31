Edith “Edi” J. Mathews, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, and will continue one hour prior to the service all at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

