Edmund C. Cowley, 71, of Litchfield, died on Monday March 6, 2023 at his home. A time to celebrate his life will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday March 14, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A Masonic service will be at 7 p.m.
