Edmund "Ed" Dougherty, 83, of Darwin, passed away Tuesday, March 9, at Hutchinson Health. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday March 15, at St. John's Catholic Church in Darwin with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.

