Edmund "Ed" Dougherty, 83, of Darwin, passed away Tuesday, March 9, at Hutchinson Health. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday March 15, at St. John's Catholic Church in Darwin with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homecoming for Hutchinson's new parks director
- Diane Carlson, 66
- County moves forward on roundabout at Jefferson Street, Airport Road intersection
- Bonnie Heglund, 65
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- The milkman cometh: Nostalgia, modern-day convenience merge with new service
- Hutchinson Utilities Commission will use reserves to soften blow of utility price hikes
- Litchfield City Council OKs First District playground plans
- Marjorie A. Carlson, 87
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office