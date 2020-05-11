Edna L. Hahn, 92, of Hutchinson, formerly Brownton, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Brownton. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

