Edwin “Ed” Dummer, 82, of Hutchinson, formerly of Plato, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plato, with interment following at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, and will continue one hour prior the service at the church. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.