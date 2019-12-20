Edwin Schlueter, 93 Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20, 2019 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edwin Schlueter, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hutchinson Edwin Schlueter Harmony River Living Center Pass Away Arrangement Funeral Chapel Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesRural Litchfield woman dies in rolloverTwo Hutchinson people arrested on six warrantsJosh Beadell's Christmas surprise repaid in kindTwo-county pursuit ends with stop sticks, arrestTwo-county pursuit ends with stop sticks, arrestStaffing changes won't cut services at Hutchinson HealthRural Litchfield woman dies in rolloverNate Brinkman uses Hutch lessons for Mountain Lake football teamPUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police ServicesA Litchfield Christmas lights display that just keeps growing Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS