Eileen Ann Pulkrabek, 83, wife of Ron, of Glencoe passed away Monday at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment at a later date at the Glencoe Catholic Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the service at the church.

