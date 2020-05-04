Eileen R. Berwald, 93, of Dassel, formerly a longtime Hutchinson resident, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Augustana Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel. Drive-thru visitation will be noon-1 p.m., Thursday, May 7, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Graveside service and interment will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags

Recommended for you