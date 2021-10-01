Elaine E. Schultz, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, at a later date. The service will be held in the gymnasium, please use the East entrance. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
