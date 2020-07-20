Elaine F. Kuehl, 77, wife of Wayne, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Elm Creek Cemetery in Trimont. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

