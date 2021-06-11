Elaine Ruth Schuette, 85, of Plato, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato, Minnesota, with interment at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Plato.Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

