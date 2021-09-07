Eldora Clara Ida Miller, 99, of Plato, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato, with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato. Arrangements are with Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America.

