Eldora Nelda (Witthus) Damlow, 88, of Norwood Young America, formerly Glencoe, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Church of Peace in Norwood Young America with interment at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, one hour prior to the service at the church in Norwood Young America. Arrangements are with Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America.

