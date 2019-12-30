Ella McLain, 90 Dec 30, 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ella McLain, 90Ella McLain, 90, of Hutchinson passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson.Arrangements are pending with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesHutchinson animal shelter must find a new homeWinter weather advisory for SaturdayA life well lived with baseballMeeker County Sheriff's Office investigating death of unidentified manPUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services2019-20 Hutchinson High School first trimester honor rollsGlenn Witte is Ag Person of the YearMan injured in Highway 12 crashPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's OfficeLynn Norby, 55 Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS