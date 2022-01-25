Ellsworth A. Hahn, 81, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Funeral services will at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment following at the High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
