Elsie M. Dettman, 96, of Hutchinson passed away Friday at St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Captain's Club offers downtown Litchfield event rental space
- Leighton Johnson, 71
- Kevin Sussman marries Addie Hall
- Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge married!
- Afroman running for US President
- Ronald Mellies, 71
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- PRCE annual report: vandalism was an "all-time high"
- City ready for runway lighting project
- Michael Butler, 77