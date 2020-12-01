Elva M. Erickson, 101, of Hutchinson, formerly Cosmos, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. A graveside funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brookfield Township. A drive-thru visitation will be one hour prior to the service all at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
