Elva Schuft, 100, of Hutchinson, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
