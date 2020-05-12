Eric Dane Daniels, 27, of Detroit Lakes, formerly Hutchinson, passed away May 7, 2020. Son of Dan and Sandra Daniels, grandson of Ivan and Sharon Daniels. A memorial will be at a later date.
