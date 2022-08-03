Eric A. Tonn, 36, of Hutchinson passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
