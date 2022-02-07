Erin T. Welch, 39, of Rochester passed away Friday. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church Cemetery in Shieldsville. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
