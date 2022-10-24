Ernest Dapper, 89, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, (two hours prior to the service) all at church. Arrangements are with Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.
