Dec. 20, 2019
Ernest W. Ray Jr., 79, of Litchfield died Friday, Dec. 20, at Paynesville Hospital. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield and will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
Ernest William Ray, Jr, son of Ernest and Rosella (Stenger) Ray was born in Watkins, Minnesota May 23, 1940. He was baptized at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins in 1940 and confirmed at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins in 1954. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1958.
Ernie was united in marriage to Alva D. Retzlaff August 14, 1965, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He grew up south of Watkins and moved into the city of Litchfield until buying a hobby farm south of Litchfield in 1978, where he raised his family and lived the rest of his life. As a young man he worked as a farmhand and at Litchfield Produce. He then learned to weld and worked road construction jobs, including Interstate 94, Anderson Crane, Johnson Brothers and Palm Industries. He worked at Hutchinson Manufacturing for 13 years, then Towmaster in Litchfield and New Flyer in St. Augusta. He retired in 2002 following an injury at work.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, caring for pets and hobby farming. He collected coins and brass figurines and attended many horse and tack sales. He also enjoyed threshing shows, auctions, playing cards with friends and family, driving tractor at the Nelson Farm, taking Alva to “therapy” at the casino and watching wrestling, Family Feud, The Price is Right, Hee Haw and Wheel of Fortune. He was always willing to help family and friends when needed.
Blessed be his memory.
Ernie is survived by his wife Alva of Litchfield; children, Kyle (Amber) Ray of Litchfield and Rosalyn (Erick) Kotila of Cokato; granddaughter Hannah; sisters, Jane (Dick) Fisher of Watkins and Judy (Myron) Kuechle of Watkins; and many nephews, nieces, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Rosella; and sisters, Betty Scholtes and Joan Loch.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com