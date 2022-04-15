Estelle M. Natwick, 96, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment Friday in Dalesburg Lutheran Cemetery in Vermillion, South Dakota. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
