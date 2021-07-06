Esther N. Hoof, 97, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Lester Prairie City Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

