Esther N. Hoof, 97, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Lester Prairie City Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
