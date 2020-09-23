Ethan Bah, 18, of Brownton passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Lions shelter in Brownton City Park, 217 Fifth Ave. N. Please bring your own chair. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service, all at the Lions shelter. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
