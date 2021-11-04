Ethel J. Lambert, 93, of Prairie Farm, Wisconsin, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Oct. 30, 2021, at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

