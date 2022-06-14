Eugene E. Duesterhoeft, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rochelle Johnson, 47
- Marvin Witte, 92
- Kanye West ‘taking year off making music’
- David Krueger, 78
- Take an art walk along the Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- John Burgstahler, 93
- Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival is June 13-19
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Arianna Vos, 19