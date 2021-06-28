Eunice E. Anglin, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 12:30–2 p.m., one- and one-half hours prior to the service all at Dobartz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
