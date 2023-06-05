Eunice L. Schuette, 95, of Brownton, passed away on Thursday, June 1, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Stewart. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

