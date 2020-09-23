Evelyn A. Dobratz, 106, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service ALL AT THE CHURCH. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

