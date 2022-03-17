Evelyn M. Dougherty, 78, of Darwin, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2021, at her home in Darwin. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
