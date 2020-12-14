Evelyn “Evie” Michaelis, 82, of Glencoe passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private memorial service is Friday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helen Township, rural Glencoe, with interment following at the church cemetery. The service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, on the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Facebook page. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hutchinson Mall store encourages shoppers to act their age ... or don't
- 'No' vote ends city interest in State Theatre
- Glencoe boy is home after fighting rare, dangerous condition caused by COVID-19
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Todd M Sieben, 42
- Minnesota lawmakers approve $217M COVID relief package for businesses; unemployment help, too
- Daniel Davis, 51
- Carriage rides concept receives Litchfield City Council approval
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office