Evelyn “Evie” Michaelis, 82, of Glencoe passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private memorial service is Friday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helen Township, rural Glencoe, with interment following at the church cemetery. The service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, on the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Facebook page. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

