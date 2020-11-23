Evelyn I. Fisher, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County cases have doubled as hospitalizations increased
- James “Jim” K. Deragon, 73
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- 'We all have to make sacrifices' as COVID-19 cases surge
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Pandemic brings 246 years of hairdressing experience together under one roof
- Joel A. Reiner, 75
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- READER LETTER: New School Board members united in effort to serve
- Hutchinson High School November students of the month