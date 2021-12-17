Evelyn Laraway, 100, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in the Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
