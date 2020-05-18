Everett “Les” Young, Jr., 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. A private service will be held and a memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter finds a new home
- Hutchinson High School graduates will have "drive-in" ceremony
- Will the Hutchinson Aquatic Center open this summer?
- MnDOT receives federal aid for local safety improvements
- Businesses across Minnesota open in defiance of executive order
- David "Butch" Gabrielson, 83
- Bobcat construction project a 'massive' construction statement for Systems West
- Citizens Bank & Trust Co. of Hutchinson named in lawsuit
- Gov. Walz: MN’s stay-at-home order will expire late Sunday, more businesses can reopen
- Hutchinson High School's Landon Butler 'is just getting started'