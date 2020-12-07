Flora J. Schaufler, 100, of Stewart passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Private Mass of Christian Burial is at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
