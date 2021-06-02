Florence Bunting, 88, of Palmyra Township, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home in Palmyra Township. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at Palmyra Covenant Church in Palmyra Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Palmyra Covenant Church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

