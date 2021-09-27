Florence Higgins, 96, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday Oct. 16, at the Litchfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
