Flossie J. Henschke, 98, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.hantge.com for all updated service information.

