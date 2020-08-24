Floyd F. Horrmann, 87, of Hutchinson, husband of Darlene, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at St. John's Church Cemetery in Hassan Valley Township, Biscay. Please bring your own lawn chairs. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- State confirms first McLeod County COVID death
- Downtown Hutchinson's historic Nemitz building will soon host events as Art's Place
- Silver Lake EMTs plan resignation following police change
- Glencoe Dollar Fresh store opens Aug. 28
- Rural Glencoe man's home hit by Friday's tornado
- Two face drug possession, sale charges
- McLeod County Road 72 railroad crossing closing permanently
- Hutchinson Public Schools set to start Aug. 31
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Hutchinson Public Schools: We need you