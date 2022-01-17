Floyd W. Walter, 96, of Hutchinson, formerly of rural Litchfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment at a later date in Zion United Methodist Cemetery in South Haven. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, two hours prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Visit hantge.com for all updated service information.
