Frances F. Miller, 90, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Funeral service will 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the cemetery on Saturday.
